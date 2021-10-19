Did You Know Halloween’s Michael Myers Was Inspired By A Boy From Western Kentucky?

As far as scary movies, I have always been drawn to and scared by those that have a believable storyline. I guess, I mean, believable to me. What scares ME the most. I'm super scared of scary ghost stories, evil possessions, you know, like the stuff I love to write about. Stuff that I think could happen because some of those weird and unexplained things have happened to me. This makes me believe they could really happen.

I guess when you think about it, they could ALL really happen. Even the slasher movies, where the killer can't die, could happen. What if he/she is already dead and possessed by an evil spirit? Just cause they don't look dead, doesn't mean they aren't dead.

When it comes to slasher film franchises, Halloween, with the iconic horror movie villain, Micheal Myers is my fave. What I didn't realize about Micheal Myers is that the inspiration for the character was a boy in a Kentucky mental institution.

In A Cut Above the Rest, a documentary on the movie Halloween from 2003, Halloween writer/director, John Carpenter had this to say about a child he saw while on a class trip when he attended Western Kentucky University.

I had a class—psychology or something—and we visited a mental institution...We visited the most serious, mentally ill patients. And there was this kid, he must have been 12 or 13 and he literally had this look.

It's the look Carpenter describes in the lines he gave to Micheal Myers's psychiatrist in the first film as the doctor explains the look in Micheal Myers's eyes.

This blank, pale emotionless face. Blackest eyes. The devil’s eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him and then another seven trying to keep him locked up because I realized what was living behind that boys’ eyes was purely and simply evil.

Here is the full fascinating video of the Halloween documentary. From the beginning, low budget horror film to a muti million-dollar cult classic franchise with interviews from the people who made the films.

If you want to delve a little deeper, here is an attempt at an explanation of the Halloween franchise.

