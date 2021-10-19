When it comes to decorating for the holidays, Halloween is getting darn near as popular as Christmas. There are folks all over the tristate area who go all out for Halloween and decorate their yards with pumpkins, skeletons, gravestones and a variety of spooky ghosts and goblins. One house in Owensboro may feature the most ambitious Halloween tribute in this town. My friend Chad Gesser and his family drove by it a couple of days ago and snagged some drive-by video that captures the incredible sights and frights.

The house, on McFarland Avenue, features a seemingly endless variety of inflatables. They've got everything from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Jack Skellington (from The Nightmare Before Christmas) to Pennywise (from Stephen King's It) to the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters. You'd probably have to drive by to get a truly accurate count of just how many inflatable Halloween decorations on display. Of course, if you drive by it once, your kids are likely going to want to see it again.

Here's some video that my good friend Chad Gesser took when he and his family drove by. As he said on Facebook, "Take the kids to McFarland Avenue!"

Impressive, right! That's definitely a must-see stop if you're out and about looking at Halloween decorations. In fact, this was one of the houses that Angel included in her Halloween destination list a couple of years ago. It has grown considerably since then.

I'll add one to that list! My friends Daymon and Karla Ward (though I am pretty sure this is primarily Daymon) have a pretty epic Halloween display this year. By the way, if you want to do a drive-by, they live off Thurston-Dermont Road very close to the intersection of Reid Road. Here are a couple of fun videos from their display.

And, as Daymon stated on Facebook, "Why be 'finished' when you can keep making more Halloween stuff?!" Here's his latest creation and addition to the yard.

I told you! The Halloween decorations are giving Christmas a run for its money. If you know of some other epic Halloween displays in the WBKR listening area, let us know and send us some photos and video. We love creepy, kooky and spooky!

