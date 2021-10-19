Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky 2021Festival of Lights for the Holidays

Patti's is getting ready to kick off the Holidays with their annual Festival of Lights, and you won't want to miss out.

Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more.

Each year around the Holidays, Patti's 1800's Settlement and the town of Grand Rivers become transformed into a wonderful and magical light display. This year (2021 in case you forgot) will be no different. Patti's Festival of Lights returns on November 5th at dark.

For those who don't know about Patti's Festival of Lights, you will be able to see over 750 MILLION lights illuminating beautifully at Patti’s 1880’s Settlement and Grand Rivers. Where you can walk around, enjoy the sights, lights, shops, food, and more.

Not only will they be hosting the Festival of Lights, but among other events that they will be having throughout the Holidays, you will be able to enjoy Grinch, Santa, and Friends Breakfast on select dates. You can find out more about those breakfast dates by clicking here.

