Fairy Tale Gone Bad? Video of 530 Abandoned Disney-Style Castles

I've seen some weird locations over the years, but this one might take the cake. It's what appears to be over 500 Disney-style castles, but there's one big problem. No one lives there.

This interesting exploration comes courtesy of my favorite YouTube channel, BigBankz. This adventure is more exotic than their normal journeys. Look at what they found tucked inside of a valley.

This village of empty castles that look like they escaped from a Disney movie is called Burj Al Babas. Love Property shows that this construction project gone amiss is located in Turkey. According to BigBanks description on YouTube, this was a $200,000,000 development that went bankrupt 3 years ago.

From street view, the buildings look...enchanting. I half expect Rapunzel to step out of that window.

BigBankz via YouTube

This is the view from that same window.

BigBankz via YouTube

That window kinda has a fairy tale style to it, however the room is pretty rough and unfinished.

BigBankz via YouTube

Isn't this the house that Shrek eventually moved to? Maybe not.

BigBankz via YouTube

According to the Wikipedia page for this project, the initial vision involved 732 villas. It states that half of the castles sold in advance, but oil prices and the situation in Turkey torpedoed the castle hopes leaving developers with a debt of $27 million dollars. You could be a lot of Cinderella gowns with that kind of money.

As it exists now, it's a vision of what Sleeping Beauty's home might have looked like without the happy ending.

