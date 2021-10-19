It's time to bag your leaves or rake them to the curb. The City of Owensboro is offering a FREE curbside collection. We have the schedule for your neighborhood.

I love it when the leaves change to hues of orange, red, and gold. They are so beautiful when at their peak. ON the trees! Not so much on the ground. All of the raking, mowing, bagging....repeat. It seems as though it never ends when fall arrives. Just yesterday, my husband complained about all of the leaves that have fallen in our yard already. He knows how much work it takes, but at least he has help from the City of Owensboro!

Fall leaf collection has officially started along Owensboro city streets and runs through February 15th, 2022. Yesterday, I received the notification with my latest OMU bill as a reminder. You probably received your notice as well, but if not, we've got the leaf collection rules that you'll need to know.

During leaf season, Owensboro Sanitation Crews will complete three passes throughout the city, beginning in zone 9. You can find out where your leaf zone resides by accessing this interactive map.

Here's everything else that you need to know:

City of Owensboro

Thank you to the Owensboro Sanitation Department for taking care of us and our leaves every year. You all rock!

