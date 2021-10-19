Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know.

Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.

There is an urban legend that I heard about when I was a teen that flashing your lights at someone is a sign of a gang initiation and you were never to return the flash as many people do when they get flashed while driving.

Here's where the story came from according to Motor Biscuit.com;

The urban legend warning people not to flash their headlights has been around since at least 1998 when Snopes released a fact-check proving the story to be false. According to Snopes, the first print references of this legend date back to 1993. However, anecdotal evidence suggests it appeared even earlier, potentially in the early 1980s.

Another reason drivers might flash their lights on the roadway is to warn other drivers of a speed trap or police officers ahead. I have always been told this is illegal and you can get a ticket and now I am finding out different.

So here's the deal. I called my buddy Corey King from the Kentucky State Police and he told me it is illegal to flash someone to get them to dim their lights or to warn of officers ahead. It is called improper flashing and you can be ticketed if you are caught. Flashing can impair other drivers on the road and you are strongly advised against it.

According to KRS 189.040

(8) Flashing lights are prohibited on all motor vehicles except as a means for indicating a right or left turn or for the purpose of warning the operators of other vehicles of the presence of a vehicular traffic hazard requiring the exercise of unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing.

