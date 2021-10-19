How To Get Free Breakfast From Taco Bell in KY, IL, & IN This Week

Breakfast has officially returned to the Taco Bell menu, and you have the chance to get some free food, as a result, this week.

Anyone who knows me knows that Taco Bell is my favorite fast-food chain. I will choose food from there over any other fast food restaurant nine times out of ten. However, when it comes to breakfast food, that isn't the case. Taco Bell started serving breakfast food in 2014, and I have yet to actually try anything off of their breakfast menu in 2021. It's not because it doesn't look good, it's just not a place that I typically think of when I think of the word "breakfast".

Chances are, I am not alone in feeling like that. This is why Taco Bell is offering a pretty great incentive to try out some of their breakfast food. In case you didn't know, roughly 90% of Taco Bell locations stopped serving breakfast for a while throughout the pandemic. Taco Bell wants to remind people that breakfast is officially back by hooking them up with free breakfast burritos. Whether it's your first time or not, you have the chance to score free breakfast burritos this week.

How To Get FREE Breakfast Burritos From Taco Bell

You can score toasted breakfast burritos for free on October 21st from 7 to 11 a.m., while supplies last at Taco Bell locations throughout the country, including the ones here in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana. For those who don't know, these breakfast burritos include:

Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito

Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito

Of course, there are a few limitations to this deal. The first of which is that there is a limit of only one free breakfast burrito per person on October 21st. This is also only available in-store or the drive-thru only, while supplies last, and at participating locations.

Get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but I am going to take advantage of this offer so that I can finally get my hands on Taco Bell breakfast for the first time. I can't really call myself a big fan of the chain unless I have tried their breakfast food too, right?

(H/T- CNN)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America