The Salvation Army in Owensboro has been assisting families at Christmas time for 32 years. They are now taking registrations for Christmas assistance.

The most exciting time of the year for most children is at Christmas with the anticipation of Santa visiting their home and leaving them special presents under the tree. While in most homes this is not why we celebrate the season a lot of families do love the festivities of opening presents and I believe everyone child deserves a visit from Santa on Christmas morning.

Unfortunately, many children go without during the holidays. The Salvation Army, Christmas Wish, Toys for Tots, and several of the school resource centers work to do their best to provide for these families.

The Angel Tree Assistance program began in 1979 to assist families with Christmas assistance by providing clothing, toys, and food boxes for families.

Last year they helped about 300 families and this year it is expected they will help just as many more.

If you know a family in need or you are a family in need you need to get registered.

SALVATION ARMY

If you would like to help the forgotten Angels you can head to the Walmart link and purchase an item from there.

People can help by donating toys, clothing, adopting angels (we will have angel trees at TJMaxx, Burkes, and Walmart in November).

Remember if you receive help or register at one organization you should not register for others. There are many families in need and each organization wants to utilize its funding and donations to the best of its ability to meet the need of everyone.

