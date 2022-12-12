A woman on TikTok discovered that a man she matched with on Tinder is allegedly wanted for stalking.

TikTok user @adriellecherrie, a.k.a. Adrielle, is warning other singles to "date with caution" following her chilling dating app encounter.

"Oh, you know, I'm just swiping on Tinder, and I find a cute guy," Sigler says in her viral video, revealing the dating profile of a 29-year-old finance manager named Mitch.

"He's loving, caring, handsome. He wants to meet the right girl. He's a Leo," she reads aloud from his profile.

Suddenly, Adrielle pans her camera to another device.

"And he's also wanted for stalking!" she exclaims, revealing the man is also allegedly on his local police department's top 10 most wanted list.

Watch the viral TikTok that's been viewed more than 8.3 million times, below:

At first glance, Mitch seems like the ideal man, with interests that include dogs, running, self-care, traveling and watching movies.

It's just too bad his alleged police profile lists him as wanted for criminal contempt in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree.

Thankfully, Adrielle swiped left on this one.

In a follow-up video, Adrielle claims she was sent anonymous surveillance footage that allegedly shows the man throwing what appears to be a brick through the window of a home late at night before fleeing the scene.

The house allegedly belongs to his ex-girlfriend and their son.

And as a friendly reminder to all the hopeful singles out there on dating apps: Always cross-reference and ask around about potential dates and people you match with so you can verify that the person you're planning to meet is who they say they are.