This TikTok Hack Will Help You Watch TikTok Hands-Free

We all know someone who has a TikTok obsession. This is a hack that you will want to share with them.

The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok.

There have been so many viral TikTok hacks that we have covered in the past, such as the best way to keep your shoes from stinking without wearing socks, an easier way to make mac & cheese, how to clean your dishwasher, and several others. Recently, another TikTok life hack has gone viral and it's one that could be very useful for you or someone you know who loves watching TikTok videos for a long period of time.

Get our free mobile app

You Can Watch TikTok Hands-Free

I know so many people who enjoy watching everything TikTok has to offer. It's a way for them to pass time or to simply be entertained. However, there are some cases where watching these videos would help pass the time but it would be hard to do because your hands aren't free to swipe to the next video. A few examples of these instances could be when doing laundry, washing dishes, or simply getting ready for the day. One TikTok user, diaperbagrag, recently shared a hack on how you can watch TikTok without having to use your hands to swipe to the next video.

How To Watch TikTok Hands-Free

This is pretty easy to set up on your phone. It looks like she did it from her iPhone, so other phones might be slightly different. To set this up, follow these steps:

Go into your phone's Settings Select "Accessibility" Then click on "Voice Control" From there, click on Custom Commands Click "Create New Command" Type in "Next" as your custom phrase Next, click on "Action" to run a custom gesture Swipe up for the custom gesture Then click on Application and select the TikTok App. Go back and create another custom command to go in the opposite direction Type in "Back" as your custom phrase Click on "Action" again and swipe down for the custom gesture Finally, select the TikTok Application again

You can get a step by step in her video below:

Hopefully, this works for you and gives you more opportunities to watch TikTok hands-free. If you're a fan of this TikTok hack, check out a few more life hacks below:

10 Other Uses for Hand Sanitizer I discovered hand sanitizer's ability to be more than just a germ-killing product one morning while making coffee in the kitchen at work. While pouring myself a cup from a full pot, a small stream dribbled down the side of the pot and onto the white countertop. I wiped it up with a paper towel, but a light brown stain still remained. A tried a disinfectant wipe which helped a little, but you could still faintly see where the dribble had landed. Then I remembered having alcohol wipes at one point during the pandemic. They had been used up and not replaced for some time, but there was still a bottle of hand sanitizer sitting out. I squirted a little on the stain, wiped over it with a paper towel, and boom, the countertop looked brand new. This got my curious mind wondering if there was anything else I could use it for, so it was off to the internet to see what I could find. It turns out, thanks to its high concentration of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, hand sanitizer can be used for all sorts of things.

Coffee Creamer is the Secret Ingredient I love coffee. It's pretty much the ONLY thing that makes mornings worth getting up for. As Lorelei Gilmore once said, I think I was coffee in another life. And one thing I love to put in my coffee is fancy creamers! This might be a shock to some, but I prefer at-home brew with CoffeeMate over drive-thru lattes. Sorry but not really sorry.

Did you know that there is MORE to do with coffee creamer though than just sticking it in coffee? It's actually a secret ingredient...

How To Change The Color Of Your Campfire You can change the color of your campground by adding simple ingredients that you have at home. Each ingredient you sprinkle into the fire has a different effect.

Six Things You Didn't Know Tea Bags Can Do