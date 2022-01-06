With snow on the ground, it's hard to think about warm summer days but here I am already stressing about where to send my kid for summer camp!

One of my favorite things to do in summer is to visit Land Between the Lakes in Western KY. What a fun time we have camping by the water. But one thing I notice is how treacherous the water can be for boaters. We've seen several near-misses and heard of countless tragedies. As a kid, I grew up on Myrtle Beach and we had a boat we'd take into the ocean. Let's just say, I loved my dad but never felt totally safe on our boat among the waves.

If you plan on boating this summer, consider attending a boater safety class. It's always better to be safe than sorry!

BECOME A QUALIFIED SAFE BOATER: OFFICIAL U.S.C.G. AUX SAFE BOATING COURSE IN EVANSVILLE INDIANA

Where: Classroom @ EMA Training Center 1440 Harmony Way, Evansville IN

When: Saturday, March 26, 2022 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Details & Pre-Register: Rob Henson 812-202-9384 / rob.henson.cgaux@gmail.com

What's Included: Textbook, Test, Passing Certificate, and LUNCH

Cost: $30.00 Family member share text, Get add’l test, Passing Certificate & Lunch, $12.00 Potential Insurance discount with Class Certificate Some States Require Taking Safe Boating Class Experienced

Qualified Instructors will teach you:

About your Boat – Navigation Rules- Buoy System



Required Safety Gear You Need Aboard



Boating at Night – Anchoring Made Simple



Much More!

