My daughter is an elementary schooler who is currently outside playing in the snow. When the principal called me yesterday to let me know that she was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID and had to quarantine, I wasn't really expecting the kids to have school today anyway. With multiple inches of snow forecast for today, I spent all morning waiting for local schools to call a snow day which happened all through Western KY but not here in the Southern Indiana region.

So, then I kept looking for an early dismissal. I figured they'd be out of there right after lunch. Again... nothing. Then, I saw a Facebook post from EVSC.

EVSC: We have been monitoring conditions throughout the morning. Because precipitation is expected to end before noon, we are not dismissing early. This should give road crews time to treat and clear streets and roads before we begin regular dismissal. However, all after school and evening activities are canceled today to allow students and staff to arrive home during daylight hours. We will continue to monitor conditions later today to help us make a decision on school for tomorrow. We will take into consideration the impact that very cold overnight temperatures will have on secondary road conditions and the amount of progress made by area road crews.

Not everyone is happy about the decision. The comment section is full of concerned parents and citizens who believe that school should have been canceled for the day. And the weather has proven to be a challenge for motorists all throughout the region.

Warrick County schools have also canceled after school activities. Stay safe out there and make sure you check your road conditions before traveling.

