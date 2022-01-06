Kentucky Cat Looks Like A Kitten, Wags Short Tail Like A Dog and Is Just Too Cute [VIDEO]

As you know, I'm the resident cat lady at WKDQ. It isn't a title that I ever asked for, but with my three cats, it fits.

Our first cat

I adopted from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. She was a very shy cat, named Emmy, that at been out pet of the week on WKDQ. As soon as I saw her slowly walk out of the cat carrier, she stole my heart.

The second cat

We found Bob, as a kitten, while on a bike ride near our house. She had been abandoned on the side of the road. If she had not been found by us, she would have died over night. She was so small and weak.

She also gave us two litters of kittens. Yeah, we knew next to nothing about the fact that kittens/teen cats can get pregnant very young. Although shocking at first, it was magical to watch her kittens being born.

One of those kittens was super small, the runt, and always looked like a kitten. We named her Precious. She was the most adorable cat and as soon as I saw this cat at the Daviess County Animal Shelter, it reminded me our or sweet kitten/cat.

Dally is 10 years old, still looks like a kitten and actually has a short puppy tail that she wags like a dog. She's SO adorable.



Dally is looking for a forever family and up for adoption at the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

Oh, I forget our third cat, Mr. Marty Snuggles. He walked up into our yard as an injured kitten. My husband nursed him back to health and the two have been snuggling ever since.

