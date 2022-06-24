The Weirdest Law in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

The majority of laws we have make sense, but these are the weirdest laws in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

There are certain laws in the United States that everyone knows and follows...or at least they should. I'm sure we all can think of a few of them like it's illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, you can't buy tobacco products if you are under 21, and you can't vote if you're under 18. However, when it comes to state laws, they tend to vary quite a bit from state to state. A prime example of that would be the legalization of marijuana. There are a lot of state laws that we are aware of, but I'd be willing to bet that there are also quite a few that we had no idea were even a thing.

Some of the laws we might not know about can be a little weird. Recently, Thrillist found all of the weirdest laws in each state. Reading through the article, there is quite a bit of them that were head-scratchers. Why are these even laws? When it comes to Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, the weird laws are just as much of a doozie. Do you want to know what they are? Of course you do, why would you still be reading this otherwise?

Weirdest Law in Illinois

Don't fall asleep in a cheese shop. You won't like what happens when you wake up. According to the Illinois Sanitary Food Preparation Act:

It shall be unlawful for any person to sleep, or to allow or permit any person to sleep in any work room of a bake shop, kitchen, dining room, confectionery, creamery, cheese factory, or any place where food is prepared for sale, served or sold, unless all foods therein handled are at all times in hermetically sealed packages.

A person in Indiana can not catch a fish by means of "a firearm" or "the hands alone". Now, a firearm, I can understand, but your hands? That takes true talent to catch a fish with your bare hands. In fact, people do it all of the time. It's called "noodling", and while I do love fishing, noodling is a hard pass for me.

Weirdest Law in Kentucky

In the state of Kentucky, it is illegal to sell those dyed baby chicks you see around Easter...unless you sell them in groups of 6 or more? According to Kentucky law KRS 436.600:

No person shall sell, exchange, offer to sell or exchange, display, or possess living baby chicks, ducklings, or other fowl or rabbits which have been dyed or colored; nor dye or color any baby chicks, ducklings, or other fowl or rabbits; nor sell, exchange, offer to sell or exchange or to give away baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or rabbits, under two (2) months of age in any quantity less than six (6), except that any rabbit weighing three (3) pounds or more may be sold at an age of six (6) weeks. Any person who violates this section shall be fined not less than $100 nor more than $500.

Strange laws, right? Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if there are even weirder laws in each state than those. That being said, there are some states with even weirder laws! You can check them out by clicking here.

