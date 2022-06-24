Recently I had the amazing opportunity to attend the Ribbon Cutting Event at Guy Fieri's new restaurant/family entertainment venue in Pigeon Forge, TN. While I was there, the crew from America's Best Restaurants was on hand to film a special episode. I chatted with Matt Plapp who happens to be the genius behind this push to generate excitement for locally-owned restaurants.

Matt was very busy setting up shots and messaging his crew.

What is 'America's Best Restaurants?

Matt Plapp is the CEO and Founder of America's Best Restaurants. Using his branded social media and Youtube channel, Matt and his team feature web episodes of locally-owned restaurants, to attract more local customers. So, unlike a destination food show, America's Best Restaurants focuses on unique spots that locals will love if they hear about them.

Matt (Just his shoulder) and his crew doing what they do!

What's So Special About Our Local Restaurants?

To answer that question from our perspective, we could be here all day. Of course, we love and support our locally-owned restaurants, and their unique menus and atmosphere. When asked Matt about our area specifically, he told me that we are situated in a very convenient area for their filming purposes. They can easily cover a restaurant up north, and visit several in the Evansville area as they move back south. But first, they have to know about a restaurant.

America's Best Restaurants Filming at Prime Time Pub & Grill Friday, June 24, 2022

How to Nominate Your Favorite Restaurant

If you want to submit a restaurant for consideration, simply go to AmericasBestRestaurants.com and fill out the form.

America's Best Restaurants Youtube Episodes

Work for America's Best Restaurants

Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Ribbon Cutting Downtown Flavortown is a family entertainment center that includes a restaurant showcasing Guy Fieri's famous culinary combinations; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games; and a full-service tiki bar. 2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 | (423) 518-0742 | downtownflavortown.com

