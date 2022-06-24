Remember Kentucky Shelter Pup Ethan? He’s Up For A Major Award

On January 29th, 2021, Ethan was dumped at the Kentucky Humane Society fighting for his life. Truly with just hours to live, he was saved. What happened next is a story of community, resilience, and a will to live. Ethan has been thriving in his new home and now is up for Shelter Hero Dog of the Year! He needs our votes.

I can't wrap my mind around how someone can mistreat a helpless animal. Who can starve an animal to death? Not care whatsoever if your furry family member lives or dies. It's callous and unacceptable. Who dumps their loving, trusting pet like a piece of trash. Ethan's previous owner, that's who. It's quite obvious that Ethan has been neglected and abused for his entire young life. Luckily, Ethan has been given a second chance at a brand-new life! He's been living his best life since we brought you the original story of Ethan. For that, I'm so grateful.

Meet Ethan the Super Dog

The Kentucky Humane Society told some of Ethan's story on social media in March of 2021. They did so much to make sure Ethan got a second chance at life.

"Today we take one final walk down memory lane as we prepare for Ethan to go to his forever home. When Ethan was rushed back to our Veterinary Services department after being dumped in our parking lot, we had no idea if he would make it. Starved to the point of complete muscle loss and unable to hold his head up, we worked tirelessly to save his life. We've been asked what makes so Ethan special. And really, in some ways, he isn’t. There are dogs and cats like him all over the world that are in the shape he was in or worse, and fighting for their lives. On the other hand, Ethan is very special because he caught your attention. He caught the world's attention. His near-death struggles have touched everyone’s hearts and brought people together in a way we haven't seen in a long time. Ethan has served as a beacon of hope for so many and has shown what the power of love, hope, and courage can really do. Today, we celebrate our magical friend and all he has overcome to get to this point. Tomorrow, we continue our lifesaving work to heal the thousands of Ethan's of the world and ensure they have a bright future. If Ethan's story has inspired you, please consider making a donation in his honor. Your gift will help us continue to save lives and heal the broken."

Ethan Gets Adopted!

What a journey Ethan went through last year. So many people were rooting for him to survive and get his brand new family. Well, it was such an exciting day when he was officially adopted!

His new family is beyond excited to provide Ethan with the loving home that he deserves. "I just want to thank everyone so much for their overwhelming support of Ethan, the Kentucky Humane Society, myself, and my family. Words simply cannot describe the kindness shown to us during this time. We are so, so excited to be able to adopt Ethan! He is already such a huge part of our family. From the very beginning, it’s always been about Ethan and what is best for him and his future. I believe with all my heart he is in the right place. There’s nothing we wouldn't do for him. We love him so very much and are very grateful for all the love of every single person that has followed his story from the beginning. Thank you again!", from Jeff, his new Dad.

Shelter Hero Dog of the Year

Ethan is such a happy, loved, and joyful pup who will NEVER be abused again. He's living his best life with loads of attention. He needs our votes! Ethan has been nominated for the American Humane Shelter Hero Award.

The Kentucky Humane Society shared the news that Ethan has advanced and deserves our vote. I couldn't agree more! You only have until July 22nd, 2022 to make your vote count.

"Our baby Ethan has made it to the semi-finals in the shelter category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards! This award recognizes ordinary shelter dogs who beat the odds and went on to do extraordinary things after they were rescued. Ethan is the living embodiment of what it means to be truly extraordinary. He is a walking miracle who survived extreme starvation and the health complications that went along with it, and in doing so- giving hope to thousands of people across the world. Ethan has been a tireless advocate for shelter animals in need, providing comfort to sick and injured shelter pets at KHS, and he has dedicated his life to being a force for kindness. Despite everything he has been through, Ethan remains the happiest dog we've ever met and he is so deserving of this prestigious award. Supporters can vote once a day, every day, until July 22 for our buddy Ethan. Let's show the world how much Ethan really means to our community!"

Follow Ethan's Journey

Ethan has his own Facebook Page! Follow his journey HERE. You can also follow Ethan on Instagram at @EthanAlmighty. You can even purchase Team Ethan merchandise and support the Kentucky Humane Society.

People From All Around the Country Prayed for Ethan