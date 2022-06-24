Newburgh will soon be home to a funky new art boutique, but there is a lot more happening than just unique art. The Hope Gallery is giving individuals with developmental disabilities the chance to work in the boutique and gain valuable skills.

Wonderfully Made. Perfectly Unique.

The young adults feel proud and happy when they learn how to run a cash register and help customers with their items. Plus, the Team Members learn vocational activities like leather making. You can see some of the art the team Members are working on in a gallery we've featured below.

The Hope Gallery is literally giving hope to young adults in our community that just don't have the same job opportunities as most people do. The environment is supportive, positive, and yes a little bit funky. Sadie Stokes tells me that they hope to have the Newburgh storefront open in June 2022.

The Hope Gallery Was Named After a Very Special Girl

The Hope Gallery is named after Jennifer and Andrew Parker's thirteen-year-old daughter, Hope. Hope had a severe congenital heart defect - Hypoplastic left ventricle which is essentially half of a heart. She endured 17 surgeries including four open heart. She was unable to speak or use sign language due to a stroke that occurred during a procedure but was full of HOPE. She was crazy about living life and absolutely loved all people. Even when living was hard, painful, difficult, and incredibly frustrating for her, she had joy in the midst. The Hope Gallery has Hope’s prayer box where people can drop in prayer requests for our team members. Hope used to pray on behalf of these requests. Hope taught us to make the most of every day that we have here on earth by loving others in a big way. She unexpectedly went to heaven on February 25, 2020. We miss her immensely and honor her legacy by continuing our mission.

512 W Main Street (next to Crickets) THE HOPE GALLERY NEWBURGH on Facebook

TheHopeGallery@gmail.com

thealexandalifoundation.com

