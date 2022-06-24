Kentucky’s Etiquette Lady Offering Fun Summer Classes For Kids & Teens

Move over Mary Poppins' Kentucky's Etiquette Lady is here to teach the summer classes to the children and teens in our area.

WHO IS KENTUCKY'S ETIQUETTE LADY?

Valerie Roberts, Kentucky's Etiquette Lady, is well-known across the Commonwealth for equipping children, teens, and even adults with the knowledge of proper etiquette in dining, discussion, and now social media.

According to The Good Manners Club Facebook Page;

Kentucky's Etiquette Lady was Inspired by Mary Poppins, a whimsical character of Miss Manners, Valarie Roberts, was created to catch the attention of students of all ages. She uses customized lesson plans that are age-appropriate, thereby making learning etiquette fun! The program includes lessons in table manners, handshaking, telephone, high tea, Chinese etiquette, confidence building, self-care, dating, thank-you cards, and much more. Programs can be tailored to certain needs or encompass a wide range of topics.

A RECENT HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE

If you think Valarie can't teach your child or teen manners think twice. She had the opportunity to go up against two of her toughest students when she appeared in TLC's My 600-lb Life in the Fall.

Here's a peek;

The episode aired in late 2021 and Valarie survived Amy and Tammy Slaton. She is super amazing and has the patience of a saint. She's put up with Chad and I so that says a whole lot.

SUMMER ETIQUETTE FUN

Etiquette Classes are perfect for all kids. Honestly teaching manners seems like a lost art anymore among a lot of children and this is the perfect way to help them navigate through the world in a proper way.

What a fun way to learn manners.