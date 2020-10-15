The Tri-State Remembers Mesker Park Zoo’s Oldest Giraffe Kiah

There's just something so awesome about getting to feed a giraffe. Simply watching the majestic animals walk around leaves me in awe. I don't think that I've ever seen one run, but they can go up to 35 miles per hour! You might not ever see a giraffe take a drink. Even when they have water in a bowl, they might go for days without it. I think that's a little odd, but I can eat a whole meal without a drink. Clearly, that's the only thing that I have in common with a giraffe. Well, I I guess I have two things in common with them. They only get about 5 minutes of REM sleep at a time.

We've been lucky to have giraffe at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden. Unfortunately, we lost our oldest giraffe, Kiah on Wednesday. She did live to be 29, and the average is 20 years, so she was obviously taken care of at our zoo.

From Mesker's Facebook page;

Today our hearts are grieved as we mourn the passing of our oldest Giraffe Kiah. At 29 years of age, Kiah had lived a long and happy life here at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden—well past the median life expectancy of 20 for a female giraffe in human care. As result, she was humanely euthanized due to age-related difficulties that were severely affecting her quality of life. We ask that our community help us in honoring Kiah's memory with pictures and memories you have collected through the years. And we do this because just as she has had a tremendous impact on us who have worked so closely with her we know she, too, has impacted our wonderful visitors, donors, and members. Giraffe's have been a part of Mesker Park Zoo's family for decades and will continue to be a staple for years to come. Currently Clementine (3) occupies the habitat with our two Grant's Zebras.

Source:[Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden]

Source:[Giraffe Conservation]