The Most Contaminated Thing in Your Kitchen Might Come as a Surprise

When you think about your kitchen, there's one thing that you might want to clean off a little more often.

Most people try to keep their kitchen clean at all times. Sometimes dishes can get backed up in the sink, causing it to look messy. But if you had to pick which area was the dirties or the most germ-filled, what would you say it was? Would you guess the sink or countertop? Well, according to a new study, the most contaminated thing in your kitchen is something that you probably never think to clean off.

Get our free mobile app

Custom Kitchen A beautiful interior of a custom kitchen loading...

According to an article on The Takeout:

A new study published in the <a class="sc-1out364-0 hMndXN sc-145m8ut-0 iUaVFb js_link" href="https://doi.org/10.4315/JFP-22-060" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-ga="[["Embedded Url","External link","https://doi.org/10.4315/JFP-22-060",{"metric25":1}]]"><em>Journal of Food Protection</em></a> observed participants as they prepared a simple meal of turkey burgers and salad. The burgers were injected with a pathogen called MS2, and the researchers then examined the kitchen to see how and where the pathogen spread. The participants were unaware that their food safety practices were being monitored, leading them to act like their usual gross selves in the kitchen—and also leading to cross-contamination.[/pullquotes]

What did they find? Well, for starters, the faucet handles on the kitchen sink showed the least amount of MS2. The thing that contained the highest levels of MS2 happened to be the spice containers.

Canva Canva loading...

Yes, your spices are the most germ-filled items in your kitchen. I mean think about it, if you are seasoning meat, you open the container, sprinkle it on one side, and then flip over your meat to season that side. Then, you put the spices away after using them, not thinking about all of the germs and bacteria that settle on the containers.

So the moral to this here is that you should make sure that you clean off your spices after using them (especially after handling raw meat), and then make sure you wash your hands immediately after handling the raw meat so you don't spread that bacteria over to other things in your kitchen.

How To Tell If Your Spices Are Too Old If you're like me, you have a ton of spices in your cabinet...some you've had for years? However, do you know how to tell if they are still good or not? Here are some tips when you decide to clean our your spice cabinet.

Best Seasonings To Use This Grilling Season The weather is just right to fire up the grill, if you're looking to add a little something extra to your meat, let me help you out.