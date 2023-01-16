Both Illinois And Indiana Claim Popcorn Fame But There Can Only Be One

Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round and listen up because I'm here to defend Illinois' right to be the popcorn capital of the country. First of all, let's set the record straight: popcorn is not just a snack, it's a way of life. And no one does popcorn better than the great state of Illinois.

You may be wondering, "But wait, isn't Indiana the popcorn capital?" To that, I say, "Puh-lease. Indiana may have the Popcorn Festival and a connection to Orville Redenbacher but we've got one up on them. How, you might be wondering?

Canva Canva loading...

Chicago's Popcorn Craze

You see, Illinois popcorn is the crème de la crème, the caviar of the snack world. It's so good, it's been known to make grown men weep with joy. And let's not forget about our wide variety of flavors. We've got everything from classic buttery to spicy cheddar, and even a little something for the sweet tooths out there with our caramel corn.

See More: Illinois – We Need to Talk About Our Favorite “Junk” Food

Now, some may argue that other states have a claim to the popcorn throne as well. But let's be real here, has Nebraska ever even heard of popcorn? And don't even get me started on those upstarts in Missouri. Sure, they may have the Gateway Arch, but we have the Chicago Mix. That's right, a glorious combination of cheese and caramel popcorn that will make your taste buds sing.

Canva Canva loading...

It's clear that Illinois is the true popcorn capital of the country. So, the next time someone tries to challenge our title, just remember: we've got the best quality popcorn and the Chicago Mix. Game, set, match. Illinois.

5 'Must-Have' Chicago Hot Dog Experiences That Will Change Your Life One look at these five Chicago hot dog spots and you will start to feel something move inside you. That's your hunger. Come eat and your life will never be the same.