Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good.

Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.

The Barrel House via Facebook

Earlier today, in a post on Facebook, The Barrel House announced its closer by saying:

We are sorry to announce that The Barrel House restaurant and bar has closed its doors for the last time. The building has been sold, but we will keep our catering and food truck business going. Please contact us on this Facebook page for details! If you have gift cards don’t throw them away! We will announce a plan this week to redeem them. Please follow this page for updates. We want to thank everyone who supported us, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve you at Chasers on Franklin Street!

Thankfully, their food truck and catering business will still be operational, so not all of the delicious food is going away entirely. They did mention that the building has been sold, but no word yet as to who or what business bought it. That being said, here are a few ideas for you that might be a good fit in that location, or elsewhere in Evansville.

