Looking for a new lunch spot? Or maybe you are one half of a foodie couple in need of a new date night dinner location. Are you planning a girl's day out? Cosmos Bistro is a great place to stop for a wonderful Sunday brunch! Cosmos Bistro is now open in Evansville, check out their amazing menu items!

Lunch Menu

Dinner Menu

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.

Needing a great eatery to plan a Valentine's Day date night? I highly recommend this bistro and don't just take my word for it. Cosmos Bistro has amazing reviews online! The high-end menu is sure to sweep your Valentine off their feet.

NOTE: Cosmo Bistro will NOT be serving brunch/dinner from January 15-22, 2023.

Reviews from Their Facebook Page:

We had brunch today and everything was fantastic. The sake Bloody Mary was different but so good. I had the sausage and grits. Great flavor on the gravy over the grits but as a cheese lover, I would have been happy with just cheesy grits. The sausages were brats and the grind and flavor profile was on point. I would definitely recommend Cosmos for brunch and I guess I'm going to have to go back for dinner!

Kathy Yearwood recommends Cosmos Bistro recommends Delicious delicious delicious! A steak gyro and shrimp and grits shared between the two of us. Perfectly seasoned and fresh ingredients are locally sourced to boot! Love it's proximity to Myriad Brewing, creates a festive environment all the way around. Great food

Jodi Carnahan Miller Gates recommends Cosmos Bistro recommends My husband and I dined at the Cosmos Bistro last night we had an excellent experience the Food was delicious the staff were all wonderful and super friendly. Not only is the food tasty and beautiful, but the plants that are for sale are also awesome!! I can't wait to go back and dine again and purchase one of the plants to put into our remodeled home.

More About Cosmo Bistro

Cosmo Bistro even offers the ability to conveniently order online. Also don't forget to follow them on Facebook, where they upload mouth-watering photos of their menu items. It will be hard to resist becoming a repeat visitor with the quality you will find at this bistro.

Lunch hours are Monday- Friday 10:00- 2:00

Dinner hours are Wednesday- Saturday 5:00- 9:00

Sunday brunch is from 10:00- 2:00

See Food Offerings from Cosmo Bistro

Chorizo and Shrimp Paella

Salmon Piccata

Jerk Chicken Slider served with Yellow Rice

Grilled Halloumi

Grilled Flank Steak and Onion Taco, side of Mole and Mexican Street Corn

