Cosmo Bistro Opens in Evansville – Check Out the ‘Out of This World’ Menu
Looking for a new lunch spot? Or maybe you are one half of a foodie couple in need of a new date night dinner location. Are you planning a girl's day out? Cosmos Bistro is a great place to stop for a wonderful Sunday brunch! Cosmos Bistro is now open in Evansville, check out their amazing menu items!
Lunch Menu
Dinner Menu
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Needing a great eatery to plan a Valentine's Day date night? I highly recommend this bistro and don't just take my word for it. Cosmos Bistro has amazing reviews online! The high-end menu is sure to sweep your Valentine off their feet.
NOTE: Cosmo Bistro will NOT be serving brunch/dinner from January 15-22, 2023.
Reviews from Their Facebook Page:
Cosmo Bistro even offers the ability to conveniently order online. Also don't forget to follow them on Facebook, where they upload mouth-watering photos of their menu items. It will be hard to resist becoming a repeat visitor with the quality you will find at this bistro.
More About Cosmo Bistro
- Lunch hours are Monday- Friday 10:00- 2:00
- Dinner hours are Wednesday- Saturday 5:00- 9:00
- Sunday brunch is from 10:00- 2:00
See Food Offerings from Cosmo Bistro
Chorizo and Shrimp Paella
Salmon Piccata
Jerk Chicken Slider served with Yellow Rice
Grilled Halloumi
Grilled Flank Steak and Onion Taco, side of Mole and Mexican Street Corn
