Kentucky Gamer Said He Killed Two People After Accidently Calling 911

Gamers, let this be a lesson to you to not have your phone too close while playing video games.

A 17-year-old Kentucky gamer was playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege online on January 5th. Nothing too out of the ordinary for the teen. However, a typical gaming day turned into a day he would never forget when the cops arrived at his home.

First-person shooter games are wildly popular. Most people play these games online with people from all over the world. Folks who play these games get really into it, especially when they get a kill or they get killed in the game. That's exactly what happened to 17-year-old Elijah Sierocki from Kentucky. It was like any other time he played Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. He was having a good time, playing with his friends, when he said "I killed two people." Of course, this was a reference to the game. He didn't kill anyone in real life.

However, what Elijah didn't realize was that he had accidentally called 911 moments prior to saying that. When dispatch heard the confession, they (rightfully so) assumed that there was a double murder. Within a few minutes, the police swarmed his house to question him about this double homicide "confession."

Now, Elijah realized that he accidentally called the cops a few moments after it had happened. Elijah recounted exactly what happened in an interview with Law & Crime:

“I was sitting down on my couch playing Rainbow Six Siege with my two best friends, Tyler and Devan, and all of a sudden, we’re in the middle of a match and I killed two people, I got two kills, and after that I died. So, I got on my phone to watch TikTok – that’s what I’d usually do when I died – and I see a call on my phone. It’s 911.”

As you can see in the video above, Elijah came out of his home when the cops arrived and guns were pointed directly at him. I can only imagine how terrified he was at that moment. You can see what Elijah had to say about what happened in the interview below.

As for how he accidentally called 911, it's easier than you think. Elijah said he has an iPhone, and there's a feature on the lock screen where it'll automatically dial emergency services if you hold down the side button and volume button. So let this be a lesson to all gamers, keep your phone at a safe distance while playing games like that...unless you want to risk the chance of something like this happening to you.

(H/T- Law & Crime)

