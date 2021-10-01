SWIRCA BrewFest Features 50+ Vendors Including ‘Mom Water’ Created by Southern Indiana Mom

Monica and Rachel, our Friends from SWIRCA & More stopped by to tell us all about the 2021 SWIRCA BrewFest at Bosse Field. Tickets are selling fast because not only is it a super fun event for a great cause, there are more vendors than ever.

As soon as they mentioned that Mom Water would be represented at BrewFest, I had to know more. This is a very light vodka drink. I tried the LINDA, and I really couldn't believe how much it simply tasted like a fruity water. It's not heavy and there are no carbs, sugars, or fats. Oh, and it's Gluten-Free too. The best part...It was invented by an Indiana mom! Yep, just up the road in Ferdinand.

SWIRCA & More BrewFest will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 6:00-9:00 P.M. with a private V.I.P. at 5:00 at Evansville's Historic Bosse Field!

Don’t miss the beer festival with a purpose, taking place at Historic Bosse Field! As a festival patron, you will have the opportunity to taste over 300 different craft beers, wines, and spirits. Food from local vendors, yard games, live music, a photo booth, and awesome merch will also be available to enjoy!

50 + Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Food Vendors 2021 Swirca Brewfest SWIRCA & More is making up for 2020's canceled Brewfest, by offering even more sampling choices. Watch this list, because it will probably update frequently. Tickets are available HERE

The SWIRCA Brewfest serves as a fundraiser to benefit the programs and services offered by SWIRCA & More. SWIRCA is a non-profit, social service organization helping seniors to remain healthy and active so they can age independently at home.

Must be 21+ to attend event. Brewfest is a rain or shine event.

