DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid of Stink Bugs in Your Home

Stink bugs seem to be the talk of the town on social media nowadays. If your home is being invaded by them, do you know how to get rid of them?

Why are there so many stink bugs in your house?

According to Orkin.com, stink bugs tend to seek shelter indoors to keep warm during late summer/early fall. They gain entry into structures through cracks, crevices, gaps and holes in foundations, window and door frames, soffits, attics, and underneath siding. So, there are plenty of ways that they can get into your house uninvited.

What NOT to do if you see stink bugs in your house...

Naturally, as with every other insect that you find crawling into your house, you will want to crush them. That's a big no-no. When these insects are threatened or crushed, they give off this nasty odor as a defense mechanism to keep predators away. Hence the name, "stink bugs". Sure you can capture them in a paper towel and release them outside, but that isn't going to stop them from making their way back in. However, if you want to get rid of them, and keep them out of your home, I have a few home remedy ideas for you to try out.

Home Remedies For Stink Bugs

Garlic Spry Mix

Apparently, stink bugs HATE the smell of garlic. If you can stand the smell, this is said to work well:

4 teaspoons garlic

garlic 2 cups of water

Spray bottle

Whole Cloves

Simply go to the grocery store and buy some whole cloves from the spice aisle. Place a few cloves inside windows and doorways throughout your house. Stink bugs will be turned off by the odor and find somewhere else to invade.

Soap Spry Mix

Get yourself a spray bottle

Pour in 2 tablespoons of blue Dawn dish soap

Fill with water

Spray this mixture all over your outside doors and windows, or any cracks/holes you might have around the outside of your home. Stink bugs hate the smell! Repeat every two or three days for best results.

Mint Spray Mix

This is the same idea as the Garlic Spray Mix, it will just make your home smell more desirable for you and less for stink bugs.

2 cups of water

water 10 drops Mint Oil or 2 tsp ground mint leaves

Mint Oil or 2 tsp ground mint leaves Spray bottle

Mothballs

Toss some mothballs in your attic and other areas where they might gather. The odor will make them think twice about entering your home uninvited.

There you have it...

Hopefully, these DIY home remedies will help you get rid of stink bugs in your home quickly. If the pests become too out of control, it's probably a good idea to contact your local exterminator to handle the situation.

Oh, and if you have a fruit fly or gnat problem, I found a pretty good home remedy to get rid of them too. You can check that out by clicking here.

