Sweet News: One Kentucky Farm Hosting Trick-or-Treating Through a 5-Acre Corn Maze

Are you looking for a safe and unique place for the kids to go trick-or-treating this year? One Kentucky farm is hosting a trick-or-treat corn maze full of candy and lots of fun.

TRICK OR TREAT THROUGH THE CORN MAZE AT THE COTTAGE

The Cottage Farm Stand always plans the coolest events for the holidays. This year they are inviting families out for a stroll through the corn maze complete with candy.

October 29th and 30th for Trick or Treating in our Corn Maze. Load up the kids and spend the day getting lost in our five-acre maze with ten candy stations. No tricks, we promise. Only treats. Trick or Treating starts at 9 am and ends at 4 pm.

THE COTTAGE THE COTTAGE loading...

ALL ABOUT THE COTTAGE

THE COTTAGE THE COTTAGE loading...

Our family visits The Cottage quite often and we love getting min muffins or having lunch together and just hanging out. They have a quaint little coffee shop and the best caramel bars on this side of heaven.

THE COTTAGE THE COTTAGE loading...

THE COTTAGE THE COTTAGE loading...

When Marlena first opened The Cottage she said she wanted to bring the community closer together and she has been doing that with fun events and activities at The Cottage.

Marlene is fabulous if you get a chance to meet her make sure you do!

It will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

CHECK OUT THE MENU YUMMMMMM!

THE COTTAGE THE COTTAGE loading...