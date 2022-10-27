Over the weekend, Johnny Depp fans, particularly here in the Commonwealth, went crazy. The movie star, who was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, was actually spotted back in town. For years, there have been rumored sightings of the Edward Scissorhands and Pirates of the Caribbean star, but there's never been actual documentation. But, this time, there was.

Local realtor Jeff Day and his family saw Johnny Depp in their neighborhood and the actor graciously posed for some photos with them. Apparently, Depp dropped in on his way to Louisville.

Once those photos were shared on social media, the story spread like wildfire. Here in western Kentucky, a Johnny Depp sighting is like a Bigfoot sighting. There have been lots of claims made over the years, but very little proof ever offered. This time there was proof. Yes, there were actual photos and they were real!

To commemorate Johnny's 2022 visit to town, local business owner Jacqueline Russell decided to create a really fun "souvenir" t-shirt. Check this out!

And, by the way, Jacqueline wants to make it clear that the shirt is supposed to be FUN. She said, "Someone commented that it was stupid. I mean, that's kind of the point."

I'll admit it's reminiscent of those old t-shirts that would say, "I went to _____ and all I got was this lousy t-shirt." Think of Love OBKY's new shirt that same sort of way. Think, "Johnny Depp came to Owensboro and all I got was this lousy (but hilarious) t-shirt."

Jacqueline started Love OBKY earlier this year as a "way to highlight fun and good things going on in town." Here's a great example of the kinds of shirts she designs. Anyone who has ever eaten at the Big Dipper on the west side of town will understand the importance and impact of this shirt.

Yes ma'am! Give me a hamburger, order of onion rings and a vanilla Coke! The Dipper rules.

Jacqueline saw those Johnny Depp photos like the rest of us and immediately started thinking about designs. Keeping in line with the mission of her business, she thought his random visit was a great and fun thing to commemorate. So, she went to work designing the shirt. I think it's a scream and I have already ordered one.

If you'd like your own Johnny Depp commemorative t-shirt, it's available in a wide variety of sizes- from Small to 3XL and prices start at just $22.00.

If you'd like to see the full product description and place your order, CLICK HERE!

Oh, and just so you know, Jacqueline plans to donate the proceeds to the Owensboro Help Office.