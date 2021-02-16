Spark Your Creative Side with these Adult Legos

I've talked before about the fact that I am very jealous of some of the toys kids today have at their disposal. It seems that each year the toys get cooler and cooler and it makes me want to be a kid again. Now, there is one iconic toy that really has no age limit but can still be seen as a kid's only toy and that, of course, is Lego. However, the stigma of Legos being just for kids is about to change thank to the latest addition to the Lego family.

For us adults we now have Lego sets that we can officially claim as our own. I give you the "Lego Botanical Collection". A set of Legos that is meant to help adults with mindfulness as well as creativity. Basically, it's an excuse for you to keep playing with Legos.

The Botanical Collection has two different sets at the moment. One is a flower bouquet and the other is a Bonsai tree kit. So, not only do you get to spark more creativity in your live you also get to add some new "plant" décor to your home.

"As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds,” said LEGO Group Design Lead, Jamie Berard.

Not sure how relaxing it will be to put together a 756-piece flower bouquet or an 878-piece Bosai tree but as long as putting these things together makes you feel young again that's all that matters.