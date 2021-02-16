UE Students Shoveling Snow for Habitat for Humanity Donations

Depending where you live in the Tri-State, you find yourself dealing with anywhere between three and a half to eight inches of snow. Of course, the windy conditions caused drifts to be much deeper than that in many areas. The good news is, once we get past the next round of winter precipitation forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like we'll be done with it for the foreseeable future. The bad news is, temperatures will stay pretty chilly for a while leaving us to deal with getting all that snow off our driveways, walkways, and sidewalks. If you don't have a snow shovel, or do and just don't feel like bundling up to go outside and mess with it, a group of students from the University of Evansville are offering to do it for you for a great cause.

In a post shared by Marjorie Bergen on Facebook, Brock Wandel and a few of his friends will be more than happy to stop by your house and get rid of the snow in any of those places, as well as clean it off your vehicle if it's covered, for a small fee, 15% of which they'll turn around and donate to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.

The cost you'll pay depends on what you need them to do. Clearing your driveway will run between $25 - $30 depending on how big it is, while clearing the snow off your vehicle will only set you back $5. The group is willing to help with any other tasks you may have as well, but don't mention the cost. Knowing we're in for another round of winter weather this week, they're offering a 10% discount if you need them to shovel your driveway twice.

To take advantage of the offer, simply text Brock at 812-568-0777 to set up a time.

[Source: Marjorie Working Bergen on Facebook]