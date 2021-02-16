Incredible Westside Evansville Home, On List of World’s Best, Is For Sale – See Photos

Sometimes, if you live in a small modest neighborhood like me, you forget that houses like this can be located right here in the Tristate. The incredible home is located on Summertime Lane, on the West side of Evansville. It is an amazing contemporary layout combined with extraordinary decor, that makes this home one of a kind.

The home is actually featured in the book, 100 More of the World’s Best Homes. In the description on Amazon,

*International bestseller featuring superlative contemporary houses redesigned in a chic, compact form, 100 of the World's Best Houses is sure to appeal to the general public and design connoisseurs alike.*

The realtor, Carolyn S. Mcclintock, describes the home like this...

"230 Summertime Lane is a getaway, hideaway, meditation retreat, art gallery, entertainment venue and a place to call home. This one owner home greets you with sophistication as you drive down the lane and enter the gates. The unique modern design creates an environment that expresses and supports an artistic lifestyle."

The home has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, with 6,419 total square feet. and an asking price of $1,250,000. At the time of this article, (February, 15, 2021) the home had been on the market of only sixteen days. It’s a one owner home so this the first chance for the public to really get a good look at the inside. Take a look.

