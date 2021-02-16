It's snowing! It's snowing!! And while I love playing in the snow as much as the next person, let's be realistic about this. Some times it is just too cold to be outside no matter how inviting the idea of a sledding your favorite hill or having a snowball fight with your family might be. With the current forecast, it's safe to say, now is definitely not the time to be outdoors for any period of time if it isn't absolutely necessary.

According to Boys Town Pediatrics, there are three "zones" for outdoor play in winter weather,

Green zone. The safest temperature to go outside to play is 30 degrees or higher.

The safest temperature to go outside to play is 30 degrees or higher. Yellow zone. Playing in temperatures between 20 to 30 degrees should be carefully watched by parents as the weather will affect body temperatures to cool quickly.

Playing in temperatures between 20 to 30 degrees should be carefully watched by parents as the weather will affect body temperatures to cool quickly. Red zone. Your child should not play outside in temperatures less than 20 degrees. Keep in mind the wind chill factor can cause the actual temperature outside to be much colder, especially if skin is not properly covered.

The National Weather Service out of Paducah, Kentucky has warned that we are expecting quite a lot of snow across the Tri-state. In fact the NWS described it as "significant snow accumulation." It is recommended that you not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Not to mention, the ultra low temperatures combined with the wind expected with the incoming weather is a recipe for sub-zero wind chills with the potential for frostbite and hypothermia. Obviously, neither of those things sound like any kind of fun at all.

So if it is too dangerous to leave the house and too cold to go outside, what are we supposed to do to keep from getting cabin fever in the middle of a "snowpocalypse" in the middle of a global pandemic? I am so glad you asked. We have put some thought into that very question and have come up with a list of ten boredom busters to help you keep yourself occupied inside where it's warm while it's freeze-your-eyelids-closed cold outside - Ok, that may be a bit of an exaggeration but seriously, it is way to cold to be trying to spend any time outside in the elements and the snow is continuing to fall outside. Check out our list below of 10 things to do when it's too cold to go outside.

