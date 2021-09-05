Take a Southern Indiana Waterfalls and Wine Tour This Fall

Fall in the Tristate is so gorgeous. Being outside enjoying the cool weather and changing leaves is something I missed so much when I lived in Florida. I couldn't wait to get back to the place I love so much.

When I go home to Terre Haute, my sister and I go to our favorite winery. The Sycamore Winery is located in West Terre Haute on acres of beautiful rolling hills. In the Fall, whether you sit inside the window-lined sipping room or outside on the patio the canvas of colorful leaves is just breathtaking.

I saw a post my friend in Northern IN, put on her Facebook page, It was about a day trip tour that takes you to wineries AND waterfalls. It started at the Sycamore Winery, and ended at Williamsport Falls, near Lafayette, IN. It made me wonder if I could put something together, very similar, in Southern IN. And, I did!. What better way to spend a day than enjoy the Fall foliage, waterfalls, and wine?

My Fall Waterfalls and Wine Tour takes about 2 1/2 hours driving time, not counting the time you want to spend at each destination. It is self-guided and begins at the amazing Patoka Winery, then circles around through the beautiful Southern Indiana countryside until you end up at the Winzerwald Winery near I-64. Take a look at the map!

Here is a look at the places you will visit.

Southern Indiana Waterfalls and Wine Tour

If you go on the tour send me some pics. Cheers!

