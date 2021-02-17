Southern-fried fiction (Shaped by Faith)

I began my dive into reading in my early forties. I know that seems a little late, but before that time, raising kids, exercising, working, raising kids, exercising, working, seemed to take up most of my spare time. By the time I tucked my kids into bed each night, I was ready myself to fall into dreamland!

Since writing my own book and having it published by Guideposts in 2009 , Shaped by Faith "10 secrets to strengthening your body and soul", remember the ice storm of 09? That year, the Month of February is when my book came out! I will never forget driving on the ice to UPS to pick up my first box of books! The roads were so dangerous where we live that UPS could not make it to our home.

Since the big ice storm of 09, I have been an avid reader. I am curious to know what makes authors write what they do and I am intrigued with what got them started. I have had the honor and privilege on my radio show to interview several top authors who recognize their writing skills as a gift from God.

Recently I interviewed Ane Mulligan who writes Southern-fried fiction served with a tall, sweet iced tea:) She's a novelist, a humor columnist, and a multi-published playwright. Ane is President of the award-winning literary site, Novel Rocket, she resides in Sugar Hill, GA, with her artist husband, their chef son, and two dogs of Biblical proportion. Her debut book that I recently finished reading, Chapel Springs series, Chapel Springs Revival, was released in Sept, 2014. Since then, Ane has written a lot, more than a lot of books!!! You will absolutely LOVE her!

Check out Ane at https://anemulligan.com/

