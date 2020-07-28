Sometimes a Nice Break is all You Need

You never really realize how much you are doing something until you stop doing it. That's when you get a bit of an aha moment and think "well maybe I am doing too much of this." For me, a week away from scrolling social media was just that.

I was lucky enough to spend the last week on a nice family vacation. Not to get into too much detail of where we went but let's just say there was sand and water. It was a great week. For about seven days I didn't once check Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or whatever the newest platform is. Like I said, it was a great week. Not having to sift through all kinds of nonsense was bit of a relief. A good feeling of being totally disconnected from the world.

Sometimes, I think we all could use that feeling. I think sometimes we feel as though we need to know everything that is going on. If not that then we need to be sharing every thought that crosses our minds. Trust me, we don't. Day in and day out we scroll, we like, share, comment, whatever just because we have the urge to. I know it can be addicting but taking a step back and not really know what is going on is great. There's a nice sense of "oh I can just be in this moment and not let it pass by because I was too busy scrolling through Facebook just because." I will totally plead guilty to that charge.

So, I guess what I'm saying is it's okay to give yourself a break and not have a clue as to what is happening in the world. Spoiler alert; it keeps on spinning. Try to remember that the next time you find yourself going down the endless rabbit whole they call the internet. You may just thank yourself for the break.