Stay In Modern and Elegant Cabin With Wine In Ky [GALLERY]

As a part of helping you find some relief from the stress of the pandemic, I'm trying to find you unique and great places to take a vacation either close or in the Tristate. Whether it be a getaway in a secluded, riverside cabin or a beautiful glamping experience in the Smokey Mountains, I've found amazing places for a romantic weekend for you and your partner or the whole family. This time, I found a modern and cozy cabin in Robards, KY.

A Reine Cabin is a totally unique, very European feel, modern cabin located on the property of the Farmer and the Frenchman Winery.

Created in the spirit of rustic elegance, the Cabin's lavish accents are sure to impress. Enjoy dinner in the cafe, walk the trails, snuggle in for the night, order breakfast in bed and a morning yoga session on the patio.

The cabin is available year round along with all of the awesome things that the winery has to offer. This cabin is so impressive, you will feel like you are in Europe staying at a vineyard.

One of the best parts, you are in Robards. So, your drive to a relaxing getaway will be quick. That way you can spend more time enjoying the cabin and winery. It's perfect.

Take a look!

Get more info and book your stay HERE.

