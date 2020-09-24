Some of Your Favorite Cereals are Getting an 80s Throwback

This may be some of the best news I have heard in quite some time! So, I have no problem openly admitting I have an addiction to cereal. It’s been one of my favorite foods since I was a young kid. Now, imagine the feeling of joy that rushed over me when I found out that General Mills is going to be giving us a dose of sweet nostalgia. Yes, they are bringing back the original flavors of some of their most popular cereals.

Cocoa Puffs, Golden Grahams, Cookie Crisp, and Trix will now taste just like they did back in the 1980s. Okay, I know I wasn’t born yet but I have heard so many stories of how cereal used to taste so much better before they starting adding all the extra sugar along with several other things to the recipe. I am so glad I will actually get to finally understand what my parents were talking about.

You are probably wondering what exactly will be different about these cereals, right? Don’t worry. I’ve got the inside scoop of what you can expect. So, for Cocoa Puffs, you can expect way more of a chocolatey taste. That sounds better already. For Cookie Crisp, there will be more of an authentic chocolate chip cookie flavor. Golden Grahams will go back to using honey to flavor those delicious little squares. As for Trix, you can expect the old fruit shapes that you know and love along with a fruitier flavor. All my dreams are coming true. I might even cry.

“Our fans crave a taste of nostalgia and, while these four cereals have always remained popular, we’ve answered their requests and brought back the taste they remember from childhood.”

Vice President of Marketing for General Mills Cereal, Jennifer Jorgensen, said it all with that. We love nostalgia. Especially, when it comes to food. I have no doubt that the revamped flavors of these very popular cereals will be a huge hit. Hopefully, we will get other cereals to jump on board, and then we can all be in cereal heaven.