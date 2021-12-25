See the ‘Wild’ Christmas Lights on Display at the St. Louis Zoo

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the St. Louis Zoo. A new video shows all the decorations in different parts of the facility.

Someone was kind enough to strap on their GoPro and do a nighttime walkthrough of the St. Louis Zoo so you can see how Christmas-y it is if you haven't had the chance to visit this time of year.

Get our free mobile app

This is part of the St. Louis Zoo's 'Wild Lights" program this year. From 5 through 8:30p, you can walk through the park and take in all of the Christmas vibe. It's free for kids 2 and under, but there is a charge of differing amounts depending on if you're a bronze, silver of gold member or not.

It's also worth noting that registrations are required during the pandemic to visit the zoo. There's no cost, but you do have to agree to register in the event that contact tracing is required.

Even if you aren't able to visit the St. Louis Zoo in person, it's nice that someone was willing to capture all the Christmas lights for everyone to see.

Rustic Missouri Mansion Has Theater, Wild Outdoor Pool with Slide