Scales Lake Park Looking to Hire Summer Help

Scales Lake Park in Boonville is looking to hire summer help for several positions.

Scales Lake Park is a hot spot in Warrick County for summer fun. We've been going there for as long as I can remember. Scales Lake has held many fond memories for me, and if you've ever been, I am sure you have a few yourself.

For those who haven't visited Scales Lake Park, you're really missing out. There, you can go camping, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, swimming, and they even have a little petting zoo. There's so much to do there, and it's fun for the entire family. However, in order for that fun to happen, the park has to have a staff in place to keep it going.

That's why Scales Lake Park is looking to hire summer help. They are currently looking for Lifeguards, Laborers, Concession, Day Camp Counselors and Gatekeepers. While they are hiring for those positions, they are in desperate need for Lifeguards in particular. Scales Lake Park is looking for responsible high school/college-age kids that are lifeguard certified or would be willing to get certified before the swimming season starts. The season begins after school lets out and ends before school resumes in the fall. It should also be noted that Day Camp Counselors must be 18 years of age (or older) and must be first aid certified and have a valid driver's license.

Get our free mobile app

It's a great way for high school and college students to make a little extra cash during the summer. If you or someone you know would be interested in applying for any of those positions, you are asked to pick up an application at the gatehouse between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Best Backyard Games To Play This Summer You can entertain your friends and family this summer by adding these games to your next backyard get together.

10 Places to Hike in the Tri-Stae