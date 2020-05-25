We were all so sad to hear the news this that Midget Links Miniature Golf Course was being demolished. For nearly three-quarters of a century it had been a staple for families in Evansville and beyond and this week they made an announcement on their website,

Thank you for making Midget Links an Evansville tradition for over 70 years. The Midget Links miniature golf course has closed its doors for good. We are thankful for the communities' support since we opened in 1947, and are proud to have provided a fun, family atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Sitting in the same spot at 1215 E Morgan Avenue, Midget Links had been part of our cityscape for since 1947 and it included everything that makes a miniature golf park special - the windmill, the loopty-loop, a drawbridge and even a giant aquarium right in the center! It was one of the first 5 miniature golf parks in the entire United States. There is definitely a lot of history here and a lot of families that made many wonderful memories. It holds a special place in our hearts here at GBF too. For many years we would hold our annual Putt Fore Life to benefit St. Jude Children's Research hospital. We have all played this course and we are going to miss it greatly. Here's a look at some of our memories.