New Guidelines for Traveling out of Evansville Regional Airport

I know taking a break/vacation has been on a lot of our minds lately. We just need a nice week on the beach, in a cabin or wherever. However, if you are planning on flying out of Evansville, or anywhere for that matter, there are a few new TSA guidelines you need to be aware of.

You will need to hang on to your boarding pass and scan it yourself rather than handing it to a TSA officer.

If you are bringing in a food item it needs to be put into a plastic bag and then placed into the appropriate bins.

Keep an eye on what is in your carry-on. Make sure there are no liquids, gels or aerosols over 3.4 ounces. (that’s already pretty standard) However, you are allowed to pack your own hand sanitizer. It can be up to 12 ounces but it has to be taken out of your carry-on before going through the x-ray machine. Make sure you keep this point in mind when it comes to liquids in the carry-on. If not, you might be asked to leave the line to remove the unapproved items. (again, pretty standard but no one wants to get out of line at the airport)

Keep social distancing guidelines in mind. There will be extra makers throughout the security area to remind you.

Wearing facial protection is not a requirement but it is highly encouraged. All TSA personnel will be wearing the proper PPE from now on.

You can see more on these new guidelines on the Evansville Regional website or from the TSA. Luckily, these aren’t anything extreme. Just a few extra precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible. Happy flying!!