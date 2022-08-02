Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky

While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring.

Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?

I really love the food from here! My favorite is the fries! It’s not costly to eat here and I definitely will keep going back! It doesn’t get the attention it deserves and I do recommend it to all! The food does fill you up! - Kellen H.

My son and I just shared the roast beef and cheddar, and a classic roast beef sandwich. They were on the two for six dollar menu. They were both delicious. A large curly fry was great for the two of us to share. A large Coke was also ice cold and delicious. We love Arby's and it’s close to home! - Angela T.

HISTORY OF ARBY'S

Arby's was founded in 1964 in a small town in Ohio. Don't let the RB in the restaurant title fool you. It doesn't stand for roast beef like you think it would. Instead, it refers to the Raffel Brothers that opened the very first Arby's restaurant. They didn't want to offer burgers like many other restaurants, instead choosing roast beef for their signature sandwich. It turned out to be a great idea. Now, you can find Arby's locations all over the world. Who could forget these signature commercials? Especially, the "Cherry Pie" commercial from 2009! Brilliant marketing.

ARBY'S "I'M THINKING ARBY'S" 2009 COMMERCIAL

Currently, actor, Ving Rhames is the iconic voice behind Arby's tagline "We Have The Meats!". Many have mistaken the voice for legendary actor James Earl Jones.

ARBY'S "WE HAVE THE MEATS" 2019 - 2021 COMMERCIALS

Best roast beef sandwich ever. I had not had Arby's in years and I had forgotten how good it is. If they would have given me more sauces it would have been better. I love the amount of meat in the sandwich and the cheese is delicious. I recommend the house sauce. - Amy B.

Wish we had an Arby's in Beaver Dam! - Charlotte Moseley wrote in 2020

Well, Charlotte the wait is finally over.

ARBY'S SET TO OPEN IN BEAVER DAM

Beaver Dam once had an Arby's location as part of a rest stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. It closed in 2017 devastating the employees and their patrons.

Over the weekend I drove through Beaver Dam and saw the new Arby's. It sits right next to Walmart. They're waiting for a few pieces of equipment, but otherwise, they're ready to open. They were hoping to open this week, but the grand opening celebration has been pushed back a bit. The restaurant is very bright and beautiful. Employees are trained and ready to serve you. The manager let me know they're still doing some hiring if you're interested in a job. Be watching for an update in the coming days!

My number one favorite fast food company. I use to work for the company and I know how much healthier their food is compared to other fast food restaurants. A little more expensive. Worth my money anyways. Do recommend it to others. Taste great. - Joylynn G.

Decent roast beef sandwiches and from 2 pm to 5 pm these sliders are only $1 each ...can’t beat that especially when you have a big family. - Nicole P.

I love the variety of food at Arby's. It's hard to decide sometimes because there are just so many awesome options. I really like the coupons that come in the mail and the email offers. Affordable with a coupon. - Lisa M.

When I was researching this article, I ran across this heartwarming story about a man from Beaver Dam and his Arby's dedication. He'd be so happy to see his beloved town getting their very own Arby's back once again. James Kamuf shared the special story on social media.

My great-uncle drove from Beaver Dam, Kentucky (twice a week) up until he was about 93 years old, in order to eat at Arby's. He and his wife, until she died, did this for over twenty years, maybe thirty years. They were doing this when I was in my mid-twenties, attending Western, KY University- and, I know he was still driving to Arby's when I was in my forties. I think they helped more than one waitress attend college; my uncle even visited one of the Arby's waitresses, he had help, after she moved to Florida, and had became married; her new family lived in Sarasota, Florida ( I think it was Sarasota) when he was in his nineties, he went and visited this young woman- she Scotty Lynn Kelly spent the whole day with him, and he could barely walk. Needless to say, Arby's there in Bowling Green, treated him like loyalty, as well, and even put him in Arby's national company magazine- as an example of how that particular Arby's restaurant, in Bowling Green, Ky, did customer service right. I think he visited Arby's within two days of his death. - James Lacy Kamuf

