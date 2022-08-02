It was a beautiful day for the 7th Annual Lil' Rager Memorial Poker Run in Muhlenberg County. The event honored Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, who died on November 16th, 2015. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. Take a look back at the special day.

Last month I shared the life and legacy of Dakota Rager.

This is what I wrote at that time:

November 16th, 2015 is a day the Rager family will never forget. Dakota's parents, Paul and Donna Rager, and brother Justin were left to pick up the pieces after such a tragic loss. It's a loss that all of his family and friends will feel throughout their lives. As I began researching material for this article, I saw the same things written over and over again about Dakota. He's been described as handsome, stubborn, giving, strong, resilient, loyal, and sweet. The community will be mourning the loss for many years to come.

Immediately after his death, those left behind knew they had to do something to honor his memory. They've been giving back in his name ever since with the Lil' Rager Memorial Poker Run.

7TH ANNUAL LIL' RAGER MEMORIAL POKER RUN

The Muhlenberg County Community came out to celebrate Dakota on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Everyone enjoyed great food, music, and more. The schedule was jam-packed with fun, and it was a beautiful day of fundraising. Let's take a look back at the 7th Annual Lil' Rager Memorial Poker Run!

2021 6TH ANNUAL LIL' RAGER MEMORIAL POKER RUN

The Lil Rager Poker Run has donated $11,000 to the Muhlenberg County Human Resources for the 5 elementary schools. We gave them $2,200 a piece for each School for kids that don't get Christmas. We would like to thank all the businesses in the county. and all the people that showed up to make it possible from the people that donated money. This wouldn't be possible without everybody's help bikers are great people if everybody would give them a chance they do great things. We would like to thank everybody from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible for the children. In the six years, we have been doing this we have donated $51,000 to the school. Like I said if it wasn't for the community and the businesses this wouldn't be possible. Thanks, everyone, we love you all. - Paul Rager

2020 5TH ANNUAL LIL' RAGER MEMORIAL POKER RUN

The Lil Rager Poker Run has donated $10,000 to the Muhlenberg County Human Resources for the 5 elementary schools. I gave them $2,000 a piece for each School for kids that don't get Christmas. We would like to thank all the businesses in the county. and all the people that showed up to make it possible from the people that donated money. This wouldn't be possible without everybody's help bikers are great people if everybody would give them a chance they do great things. We would like to thank everybody from the bottom of our hearts to make this possible for the children. - Paul Rager

Dakota is looking down so proud of his family and friends. What a way to come together to enrich the lives of so many people. #PrayersContinue