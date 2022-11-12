Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!

Holiday Ready

The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.

USPS Christmas Deadline Shipping Dates

We are 44 days out until Santa makes his return to the tristate, and all over the world. To give old Kris Kringle a leg up on gift delivery, here are some dates to keep in mind when shipping your holiday gifts and packages using the trusted name of The United States Postal Service.

Mail-by dates for the lower 48 only:

USPS Retail Ground- Dec. 17

First Class Mail Service- Dec. 17

Priority Mail Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Dec. 23

Christmas Card etiquette?

I didn't know such a thing existed, but it does! How about you, did you know that it's recommended to have your holiday cards in the mail no later than the first week of December? Doing so will ensure that the recipient will have at least two weeks to display their beautiful holiday cards as they continue their countdown to Christmas Day. Mailing your cards out early also will take any additional stress off your shoulders as we approach Christmas, as most postal services this time of year are becoming overwhelmed with the holiday rush.

Let's just say you have gotten super busy with holiday prep and have just uncovered your stack of un-mailed Christmas cards, how late is too late to get them into the mailbox? According to minted.com, it is best to plan on getting them shipped out no later than December 12th if you are selecting basic ground delivery.

