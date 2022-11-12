Outdoor Rooftop Curling Opens Up At Chicago Boutique Hotel

The Emily Hotel in Fulton Market is opening their rooftop to fans of the Winter Olympic curiosity, curling.

Every four years when the Winter Olympics come around the country all of a sudden becomes fascinated with curling, AKA the shuffleboard of the north.

That video is from this year's national championships in Canada where they care about curling more than just once every four years. Could the trend make it to the states during the Olympic off years? If it does the Emily Hotel in Chicago will be the spot to be.

The Emily Hotel is a NICE hotel. It describes itself as a "boutique" hotel which is just code for expensive. Don't get me wrong, it's very nice, but you're not going to be able to stay there for less than $300 a night. And that's during the week.

This is $369 a night for next Tuesday.

Very nice but a little out of my price range.

Fortunately, you don't need to stay at the Emily Hotel to take advantage of the newest curling rink in Chicago.

Introducing Stone's Throw on the rooftop of the Emily Hotel.

Stone's Throw officially opens its doors on November 11th. You can reserve your rink at the website. It's not cheap, 60 bucks an hour for two people, but it's not exorbitant either. And it sounds pretty cool.

Grab your friends and get ready for a bonspiel! Stone’s Throw at The Emily Hotel features four Olympic sized curling courts, a curated menu of winter beverages & snacks and limited-edition Stone's Throw merchandise sure to ignite your 80s nostalgia. Located on the fifth-floor terrace of the hotel, this one-of-a-kind outdoor experience even has heated yurts, perfect for cozying up pre- or post-curling with a warm cocktail.

Heated yurts and 80s themed nostalgia? You might want to reserve your spot now because this place could get pretty popular.