As we all start to adjust to the time change, it's no surprise that those chilly winter months are fast approaching. The sun sets earlier, the air begins to feel icy, and the seasonal depression sets in hard causing all of us to spend more time inside our homes.

I will be the first to admit that I have never been a winter person. I love my sunshine and warm temps. But as a midwesterner, I have no choice but to endure the winter season with its treacherous ice, slick roads, and seemingly neverending overcast. As much as I wish we could skip January and February (December gets a free pass because of Christmas, of course), the colder weather can have its perks when enjoying all things cozy in the warmth of our own homes.

When it's cold outside, nothing beats throwing on a fuzzy pair of socks and wrapping yourself in a soft blanket to enjoy a warm beverage in front of a fire. I definitely put my extensive mug collection to good use in the colder months.

As welcoming as this sounds, it can also be a lot of work preparing your home for the perfect balance of cozy (I mean, what number of throw blankets is TOO many?).

If you are in the market to buy a new home, there is an abundance of homes for sale right in the tristate that are already so homey, you will barely have to lift a finger. But even if you aren't looking to buy a new home, it is always fun to scroll listings for inspiration or to simply daydream while you enjoy a cup full of hot cocoa.

Check out the list below to see some of the coziest homes on the market!