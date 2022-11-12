While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.

Said to be the first-ever reindeer farm open to the public in the state, they are excited to announce their 2022 season of holiday fun. Located at 2541 Old Union Church Road in Bowling Green this reindeer farm has many wonderful things for families to enjoy. The list seems to be endless, the farm has nine reindeer, an indoor playground, a bounce house, Christmas karaoke, letters to Santa writing station, unlimited train rides, and free hot chocolate. Free hot chocolate, people!

The farm also features other animals to visit including mini pet cows, mini donkeys and ponies, pet bunnies, and alpacas. There are also firepits to get warm by, wine tastings, a food truck, and a gift shop. The fact that they have mini animals is what really sells me, how can it get any better than visiting with cute farm animals? Sounds like a serotonin boost if you ask me. They are open for the season beginning November 18th. For more information visit their Facebook page or official website.

Meet Reindeer Event at Santa's Toys in Santa Claus, Indiana

Santa's Toy's located at 3 North Kringle Place is hosting a free family event on November 26th and 27th reserve you free tickets online here: https://santastoys.com/

You will be able to pet and take photos with the reindeer and learn all about the animal. This event will also feature balloon twisting, glitter tattoos, and costumed characters.

Located at 7621 North Dearborn Road in Guildford, you will find a Christmas experience like no other. Tour dates are every weekend through November and December and rates are $50 a carload. Reindeer Ridge is a family-owned business that has been sparking holiday memories for families since 2015. Reindeer Ridge is a member of the Reindeer Owners and Breeders Association and is USDA licensed farm. Reservations must be made and can be done so here:

Enjoy meeting Santa, shopping in the holiday barn, and all the photo opportunities!

Also nearby is a free Christmas light display.

Located about 15 miles north of Champaign-Urbana, Hardy's is a great ranch continuing the tradition of sharing joy and fun through the holidays. Located at 1356 County Rd 2900 North in Rantoul the ranch is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 7 pm during November. December hours are daily (closed Mondays) from 10 am to 6 pm. The last day of the season is December 28th.

The ranch features reindeer tours where you can get up close and personal with these Alaskan-born creatures. Take the time to snap a few photos along the way! Tours this time of the year are around $8 per person. For more information on ticket purchases visit their social media or official website.

Enjoy a magical Christmas experience without having to traverse to the North Pole. Santa will be around every day to meet with visitors! Enjoy refreshments such as hot chocolate, coffee, spiced cider, mini doughnuts, hot dogs, chips, and gourmet cookies at the Flying Reindeer Snack Bar. Great memories and photo opportunities are in no short supply here. There are also games to be discovered and played in the Sugar Plum Game Pavilion. Reservations must be made to visit and can be done so by visiting their website you can learn more about the reindeer farm and admission prices here as well.

