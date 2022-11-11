Southern Indiana Drug Raid Takes 10,000 Fentanyl Pills and 15 Guns off the Street
Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force have been investigating 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis of Evansville, for dealing narcotic pills. This investigation led to a substantial drug bust, and four arrests on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Search Warrants for Two Homes
Police were granted search warrants from a Judge for 1930 E Powell Ave Evansville, IN, and 2819 S. Boeke Rd Evansville, IN. These houses are about two miles apart.
1930 E Powell Ave Evansville, IN / 2819 S. Boeke Rd Evansville, IN
Evansville Police News Release:
Arrested
- Deriontai Mathis
- Jasmyn Ramsey
- Desmonz Fullilove
- Antonique Crawford
They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th. No booking photos were available for Jasmyn Ramsey and Antonique Crawford.
- Approximately 10,000 Fentanyl Pills
- $59,295.00 in cash
- 15 Firearms (2 Confirmed Stolen)
- 7.9 grams of Cocaine
- 4 grams of Methamphetamine
This investigation was led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit.
SUSPECTED Fentanyl Pills will be sent to a lab and will be safely tested for fentanyl.
What is Fentanyl?
I did a quick search of the word fentanyl on the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA website, and there were over 1,000 results. They were full of arrest reports and prison sentences.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.