Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force have been investigating 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis of Evansville, for dealing narcotic pills. This investigation led to a substantial drug bust, and four arrests on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Search Warrants for Two Homes

Police were granted search warrants from a Judge for 1930 E Powell Ave Evansville, IN, and 2819 S. Boeke Rd Evansville, IN. These houses are about two miles apart.

1930 E Powell Ave Evansville, IN / 2819 S. Boeke Rd Evansville, IN

google maps google maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

Evansville Police News Release:

On November 10th, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit, arrested Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey, Desmonz Fullilove, and Antonique Crawford for various charges including dealing narcotics charges. In addition to the dealing charge, Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th.

Detectives with the EVCDTF conducted an investigation into Deriontai Mathis for dealing narcotic pills. The investigation lead to obtaining a judicially signed search warrant for two residences. One location was at 1930 E Powell Ave and the other was 2819 S. Boeke Rd. Both of these residences were known address for Mathis.

Ramsey was located at 1930 E. Powell Ave with her two juvenile children. Detectives located illegal narcotics and illegal weapons inside of the residence.

Fullilove and Crawford were located at 2819 S. Boeke Rd. Detectives also located illegal narcotics and illegal weapons at that residence.

Arrested

Deriontai Mathis

Jasmyn Ramsey

Desmonz Fullilove

Antonique Crawford

They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th. No booking photos were available for Jasmyn Ramsey and Antonique Crawford.

Deriontai Mathis Desmonz Fullilove Deriontai Mathis

Desmonz Fullilove loading...

Approximately 10,000 Fentanyl Pills

$59,295.00 in cash

15 Firearms (2 Confirmed Stolen)

7.9 grams of Cocaine

4 grams of Methamphetamine

This investigation was led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit.

SUSPECTED Fentanyl Pills will be sent to a lab and will be safely tested for fentanyl.

Approximately 10,000 SUSPECTED Fentanyl Pills. These pills will be sent to a lab and will be safely tested for fentanyl. Approximately 10,000 SUSPECTED Fentanyl Pills. These pills will be sent to a lab and will be safely tested for fentanyl. loading...

What is Fentanyl?

I did a quick search of the word fentanyl on the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA website, and there were over 1,000 results. They were full of arrest reports and prison sentences.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)