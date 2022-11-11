It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.

Thousands of Pieces of Mail Accidentally Dumped at Highway 41 Intersection

We received a call during the show from someone who had driven through the intersection of Highway 41 North and Petersburg Road just before 7:00 AM who told us traffic at the intersection was backed up after a mail truck lost five large crates of mail on the road when the driver forgot to close the doors on the trailer before leaving a convenience store at the intersection.

Another listener by the name of Dawson, who was also in the area after the incident took place, sent us the picture below showing the mess it had made. We assume the truck carrying the crates is the one in the upper left corner with the door wide open.

Get our free mobile app

dawsonmac dawsonmac loading...

We shared the photo on our Facebook page to let everyone know to avoid the area if they could, but many of you used it as an opportunity to weigh in with your thoughts, many of which were pretty funny. Here are a few of our favorites:

The Aspiring Country Singer-Songwriter

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

No Refund for You

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

Understatment of the Year

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

Everything is Free Now!

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

The New Way of Doing Things

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

We'd Watch This

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

Christmas is Going to be a Little Late

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

You're Thinking of FedEx

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

You'll Just Have to Guess What Time Your Show Comes on

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

Guess You'll Have to Keep Working

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

This Prime Comment

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

First Self-Checkouts, Now This

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

And Finally, this Well-Played Gem...

dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook dawsonmac / Canva / Facebook loading...

The good news is, the intersection was cleaned up in less than an hour and traffic was moving along just fine sometime after 8:00. Here's hoping the driver's supervisor was understanding and wasn't too rough on him or her. As we all know, mistakes happen.

25 Most Common Last Names in Indiana Do you share the same last name as thousands of your fellow Hoosiers? Forebears looked at hundreds of names across the state and ranked them based on the number of people who have them. Take a look at the list below to see where (or if) your last name is on the list.