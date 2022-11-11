Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Thousands of Pieces of Mail Accidentally Dumped at Highway 41 Intersection
We received a call during the show from someone who had driven through the intersection of Highway 41 North and Petersburg Road just before 7:00 AM who told us traffic at the intersection was backed up after a mail truck lost five large crates of mail on the road when the driver forgot to close the doors on the trailer before leaving a convenience store at the intersection.
Another listener by the name of Dawson, who was also in the area after the incident took place, sent us the picture below showing the mess it had made. We assume the truck carrying the crates is the one in the upper left corner with the door wide open.
We shared the photo on our Facebook page to let everyone know to avoid the area if they could, but many of you used it as an opportunity to weigh in with your thoughts, many of which were pretty funny. Here are a few of our favorites:
The Aspiring Country Singer-Songwriter
No Refund for You
Understatment of the Year
Everything is Free Now!
The New Way of Doing Things
We'd Watch This
Christmas is Going to be a Little Late
You're Thinking of FedEx
You'll Just Have to Guess What Time Your Show Comes on
Guess You'll Have to Keep Working
This Prime Comment
First Self-Checkouts, Now This
And Finally, this Well-Played Gem...
The good news is, the intersection was cleaned up in less than an hour and traffic was moving along just fine sometime after 8:00. Here's hoping the driver's supervisor was understanding and wasn't too rough on him or her. As we all know, mistakes happen.