Sam’s Club Thanks First Responders ‘Hero Hours’ & No Member Fee

I love seeing stories about big businesses helping out in different ways, as we come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. We've made a few trips to Sam's Club since the quarantine began - By we, I mean my husband, only one of us goes shopping. They have done a good job with sanitation and accommodating social distancing. Beginning this Sunday, April, 19, 2020, Sam's Club will offer 'Hero Hours' for our first responders and healthcare workers. Not only will the most essential workers have their own shopping time from 8:00 A.M to 10:00 A.M., they will not be required to have a membership to Sam's Club.

